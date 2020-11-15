Gallery supports and displays artists’ work as museums shutter

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — Artists across the country may be inspired during the coronavirus pandemic, but shuttered museums and galleries have kept them from displaying much of their work to the public.

The Union for Contemporary Art is supporting artists like Patty Talbert, who still has hopes of becoming a full-time artist even in the midst of a pandemic.

“Right now, it provides a sense of sanity,” Talbert said.

Not even her two paying jobs could keep her from being drawn back to her artwork, which she says is therapeutic.

But like so many artists across the country, Talbert has struggled to show her work and expand her profile in the art community to become a full-time artist. Galleries have shuttered to slow the spread of COVID-19. Talbert says some galleries have also gone virtual for the time being, which she sees as a struggle for her career aspirations.

“It’s a challenge,” Talbert said. “The shift we have to make with art now and showing it, and giving everyone in the community access to it.”

The Union of Contemporary Art has once again closed to the public this year due to the latest surge. But through all the adversity in 2020, the gallery raised funds during its Black Lives Matter poster printing campaign, giving 100 percent of the money to Omaha’s black artists as part of its Uplift + Elevate Exhibition series.

“I actually don’t know if people realize the talent that we have in Omaha, it’s huge,” Talbert said.

Patty also earned one of five fellowship spots with the Union, which provides studio space, a materials stipend and professional development.

She says 2020 put a spotlight on challenges that minorities face, and when she earned a spot at the exhibit, she used her love of art to remind us we are still very much alike.

“I’m hoping that’s what happens when people look at this work, because it’s meant to bring you joy, light and positivity.”

When she looks at her latest work, titled “Little Reflections,” Patty says we’re all a reflection of each other.

“We don’t realize it, but sometimes we focus too much on what’s physical.”

Patty Talbert’s “Little Reflections” is on display in the window at the Union for Contemporary Art at 24th and Lake streets until December.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.