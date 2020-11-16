Christmas Tree arrives at Rockefeller Center, complete with police escort

National-World

New York, NY (WCBS) — t’s starting to feel a lot like the holiday season in New York City.

This year’s world-famous Christmas Tree officially arrived in Rockefeller Center Saturday morning.

The tree was lifted by a crane from its trailer and put into place.

The 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce came from the property of Paula Dick in Oneonta this year.

“A lot of people need a lot of hope this year ’cause of the COVID-19, and we were more than honored to donate it. And hopefully we bring some joy into some people’s lives this season,” Dick said. “I didn’t realize that a tree that was in my yard just not too long ago would bring joy to so many people.”

The VIP tree received an escort from the NYPD, which posted a video of the journey on Twitter.

