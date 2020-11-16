Company holds free ‘marriage-athon’ for LGBTQ+ couples

National-World

Portland, OR (KPTV) — With the COVID-19 pandemic and a rocky political climate, one company decided to offer free marriages for the LGBTQIA+ community in Portland.

A “marriage-athon” was held at the Evergreen in southeast Portland on Sunday. Flowers, music, food, and an officiant were all taken care of for couples who wanted to get married.

Keen Events, a wedding planning company, helped organize the socially distant event. The company said it put on the “marriage-athon” because it wanted people to feel confident in marriage equality.

“We were already planning our wedding, but then this came up, and we’ve had a rough year so it just felt appropriate this time,” said Catie Hannigan, who married her partner Laura Tran on Sunday.

The exact number of couples who tied the knot has not been released.

Witnesses were not allowed at the event due to COVID-19 restrictions, but each couple got a free photography session to capture the moment for them and their loved ones.

