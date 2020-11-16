Family hopes competition will help with adoption expenses

National-World

Mobile, AL (WALA ) — November is Adoption Awareness Month. A local couple who knows the joy of adoption is once again looking to grow their family.

Jada and Jake Allen always knew they wanted to adopt. Last year they became first time parents — adopting their daughter 5-year-old Ginny from Bulgaria.

“It’s been amazing… I guess it’s been the best year of our lives. Having her finally come home and become parents to her — she is just more than we could ever imagine,” said Jada.

Despite a lot of special needs — including epilepsy, heart defects, and only one kidney — Ginny is adjusting well with new family.

“We’ve learned a lot in the last year. It’s been a journey but I feel like Ginny is excelling very well,” said Jake.

To pay for Ginny’s $35,000 adoption, the couple both got extra jobs, fundraised and saved. They’re now ready to grow their family even more — already matched with another special needs little girl from Bulgaria.

“We just kind of thought if God has put this on our hearts — he just made it so easy with Ginny’s process — we just knew he was calling us again and we are big people that if God is calling us to do it — we go,” said Jada.

They took out a loan to start the second adoption, but have the opportunity to get a huge gift. The Allens are now among 10 families — competing to get their adoptions paid in full by “Fund the Nation.”

“So each t-shirt sold… You can buy a t-shirt or a sweatshirt. No matter what you buy — each item sold is one vote for our family. So, in the end — whichever family has the most votes. So right now we are in 4th place… So we have a lot to go — we have a long way to go,” said Jada. “People who live locally can pay $20 and I can deliver it… but if they get it mailed it’s $26.”

They’re proving a lot of love — makes room for adoption.

“I don’t think it would make our family complete because we want to adopt more — because we know obviously there is a need,” said Jada.

The contest ends on Thursday at midnight.

