Hunters buying out ammo as firearm season starts

MID MICHIGAN, MI (WNEM) — The hunt is on!

The start of firearm season has hunters across the state flocking to stores, looking to find the best deals on hunting gear and ammo before they head out into the woods.

“It’s been an incredibly busy season all around, mainly because there’s a lot more customers out there hunting,” said Brad Gustafson, general manager at Cabela’s.

And he says even during the pandemic, they’ve been getting a steady stream of customers, due to more people going outdoors.

“We had an extremely busy fishing season, leading right into the hunting season,” he said.

In fact, business has been booming so much, that they’re starting to run low on ammo.

“It’s not just us, it’s everywhere,” Gustafson said. “I mean we are short on some of the key ammo that customers are looking for right now.”

But it’s an issue some customers say, they’re prepared for.

“I had purchased three or four boxes a couple years ago, and I still have quite a few,” said hunter Tim DeShone.

DeShone, says he not only expects to see plenty of deer, but also a few more hunters this year.

Because as Gustafson puts it…

“It’s the yearly entourage to northern Michigan.”

