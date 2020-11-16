Man with muscular dystrophy training for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Postponed from April, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will take place this weekend in Nashville.

The race is always filled with great inspirational people, and this morning our Big Joe is meeting with one of them as he trains for the big event.

Matt Royka has run and trained hundreds of people for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon for years.

Royka, the owner of InnerStrength fitness, was diagnosed with a progressive form of muscular dystrophy. He doesn’t plan to let the disease stop him from participating in the marathon.

After 20 years of running the marathon, Royka is training to complete this year’s race on a hand bike.

“I’m a little hard-headed. I’m not super fast but I guess I’m above average in the head-strength division,” Royka said. “I push, pull or drag myself.”

