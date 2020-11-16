Suspect dressed in clown costume accused of stealing little girl’s bike

National-World

HAYWARD, CA (KOVR) — Police in the Bay Area were not clowning around after a child’s bike was stolen Friday.

Hayward police officers arrested a suspect dressed like a clown who allegedly stole a little girl’s bike in North Hayward.

The Hayward Police Department said officers found the suspect in a neon orange wig dressed in a bright-red clown outfit with white polka dots.

Police recovered the bike and returned it to the family. The suspect was arrested and booked into the county jail.

Officers said the suspect told them he was dressed up like a clown because he “wanted to be as high as a clown.”

Police did not release the suspect’s name.

