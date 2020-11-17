Gulf State Park continues cleanup two months after Sally

National-World

Gulf Shores, AL (WALA) — Gulf State Park still working around the clock to recover after taking a huge hit from Hurricane Sally.

They are hoping to get a lot of work done with a prescribed burn and crew of volunteers.

The park is hoping Tuesday’s controlled burn will help get rid of a lot of debris leftover from the storm.

Even two months later, there is still more than enough fuel for the fire.

Crews say most of the campground is functional again, and they’ve been able to clear off most trails.

They’re hoping cleanup will go that much faster as they launch a new volunteer program.

“As soon as Sally hit we had a lot of comments people asking or calling saying they’d love to come and help us, just moving some of the logs out of the way that we cut off of the trails, just a lot of the storm debris. We’re very thankful that people are willing to come and help us,” said Kelly Reetz, a Naturalist at Gulf State Park.

The added help also gives the park more time to focus on getting the Gulf State Park Pier back up and running.

They had just wrapped up a multi-million-dollar renovation when Sally blew through the pier before its grand reopening.

The park says there is still a lot of work ahead of them, but they are hoping to have part of the pier open by the end of winter.

Gulf State Park will be taking volunteers every Tuesday from 8 am-noon.

If you are interested, please contact Cindy Langston at cindy.langston@dcnr.alabama.gov.

Make sure you bring closed-toed shoes, comfy clothes, work gloves, bug spray, and a reusable water bottle.

