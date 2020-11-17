Papa John’s announces details on its new metro Atlanta HQ move

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Papa John’s announced new details on its headquarters move to metro Atlanta.

According to officials, Papa John’s will relocate to Three Ballpark Center at The Battery Atlanta.

The company announced it was relocating its headquarters to metro Atlanta in September.

The 60,000 square foot facility will house most of their business functions, including marketing, communications, operations, HR, and financial planning.

The move will bring an additional 200 jobs to metro Atlanta and officials noted the pizza giant will continue to house its IT, supply chain, accounting, and legal team at its current headquarters in Louisville.

“Our new Atlanta headquarters is the outcome of a process we began in late 2019 as an investment in our long-term growth and delivers on our purpose, values, and strategic business priorities,” said Rob Lynch, President & CEO of Papa John’s. “We’re excited to expand in Atlanta – a vibrant city that’s home to several QSR brands and provides incredible access to a deep, diverse talent pool.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Papa John’s to The Battery Atlanta where they will literally be at the intersection of the hottest office location in Metro Atlanta,” said Mike Plant, President, and CEO of Braves Development Company. “We are honored they chose Three Ballpark Center to house their new global headquarters and we look forward to a long partnership with their leadership team and employees.”

The new location is expected to become operational in the Summer of 2021.

Papa John’s also maintains an international headquarters office outside of London, UK.

