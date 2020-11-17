Tree farms already busy as families anxious to decorate for the holidays

National-World

VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) — The family tradition of chopping down the Christmas tree will be a little different this year.

Face coverings and social distancing will guide you to that perfect tree.

Tree farms across the state have posted on-line warnings and guidelines.

Thousands of Christmas trees of various varieties are ready to take home this holiday from the Hartikka Christmas Tree Farm in Voluntown.

Tree farmer David Hartikka is proud of their crop, which they start from seedlings. He says customers from New York to Boston have a time-honored tradition of picking out their tree starting the day after Thanksgiving.

“I’m getting a lot of early calls this year. People are anxious to decorate their homes,” Hartikka said.

Because of the pandemic, visitors will have to wear masks and maintain their social distance. That’s to keep guests as well as tree farm employees safe.

“My wife already said about getting a tree, so we’re going to have to go somewhere it’s safe,” said Jeff Breer.

While getting a tree is a popular tradition, getting hot chocolate from inside the barn is as well, but that is unavailable this season due to the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we can’t have our wonderful horse drawn wagon rides this year,” Hartikka said.

