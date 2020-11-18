Mouth spray developed in Kansas is being used to fight coronavirus

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV/KSMO) — A mouth spray used in dentistry for over a decade, now has a new use during the pandemic.

The spray developed here in our own backyard and now awaiting FDA approval could change the way we fight the coronavirus.

“Oral health in America, May 2000 came out and it said we had a pandemic of oral disease in America,” says Janice King the President/CEO of NOWsystem Inc. in Kansas City.

That study is what motivated King to start the company, with the goal of creating a special spray that heals your mouth while killing bacteria.

“We went through this for over a year of sending up samples and getting the results and saying okay now we have to formulate this a little differently,” says King.

Finally, she came up with a plant based, alcohol free, formula for her product now called Tri-ology.

With several sprays, a couple of times a day, the product has gained the reputation of a strong bacteria killer.

Unlike regular mouthwash the product also heals your mouth.

Doctor Jim Elias has this product throughout his dental office Dental Arts, in Independence.

He says they use it in several situations.

“Gum surgery patients, people that were meth addicts that came in with total decay, people that just had total bad gum infections, plaque, disease and bad breath,” says Elias.

Lately his office is taking advantage of its new use, killing the coronavirus, by inhaling or ingesting the product.

Something King recently got proof that it can do, after getting it tested at a certified coronavirus lab in Virginia.

“The report came back and we only had it tested for two minutes but at two minutes 100 percent of the COVID-19 virus was inactivated.

We asked local doctors what trust they put in a product like this.

“All of these products they may look in the lab to inactivate or kill infectious virus, but we don’t really know the utility of protection and even treatment of SARS COVID-2 or COVID-19 with these products,” says Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an Infectious Disease Expert at University Kansas Health Systems.

The product has taken off both locally and globally and is something King says is changing how we fight the pandemic.

She says especially during times when masks aren’t an option, such as sports.

“This is something that if they can get their teams using before practices and before games, they can limit the amount of COVID that spreads out there,” says King.

She says Tri-ology shouldn’t permanently take the place of wearing masks, and adds that restaurants, businesses, and teachers who already use masks, can apply this for an added level of protection.

“This is a way for us to get our economy back to get businesses open again,” says King.

At this time King is in the process of getting the product FDA approved, and by the end of the year she expects it to be readily available on several store shelves.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.