Growing list of Iowa schools return to online learning

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI) — School districts in central Iowa are considering changes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state.

State officials said since Tuesday, the Department of Education received 19 waiver requests to provide primarily remote instruction, all of which were approved. A total of 43 districts and non-public schools are currently operating with a waiver, representing 9.6% of schools.

Below is a list of updates from schools around central Iowa.

ALTOONA

The Southeast Polk School District has shifted to part-time online due to the increasing COVID-19 cases. The school had been either full-time online or full-time in-person. The school board voted to started the hybrid model Monday, Nov. 16, through Tuesday, Nov. 24.

AMES

The Iowa Department of Education has approved a waiver for the Ames Public School District to temporarily move to 100% online remote learning for grades PK-8. Those schools are approved from November 11 – 25, essentially through the week of Thanksgiving.

ANKENY

The Ankeny Board of Education voted for elementary students to transition back to a hybrid model on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. All students, PreK-12, will remain in hybrid, which will be reevaluated Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Ankeny Board of Education meeting.

DES MOINES

The Des Moines School Board said Tuesday that a virtual learning waiver has been approved by the Iowa Department of Education for all grade levels from Nov. 16-30.

On Sunday, the school board voted to request a waiver because of Polk County’s high positivity rate.

Des Moines high school students return to classrooms Tuesday as the district transitions to a hybrid learning model. The district said hybrid and virtual will continue as planned for the remainder of the week.

DOWLING CATHOLIC

Dowling Catholic High School will has been approved by the Iowa Department of Education to go to virtual learning from Nov. 23 to Dec 7.

FORT DODGE

The Fort Dodge Community School District said it will not hold classes Tuesday as staff prepares to transition into hybrid learning.

Starting Wednesday, Fort Dodge schools will shift to a split schedule for students.

Preschool will continue in-person.

JOHNSTON

The Johnston School Board has been approved by the state to move all grades to online learning starting Nov. 16.

MARSHALLTOWN

The Marshalltown Community School District will move all students to fully-virtual classes for the timeframe of Thursday, Nov. 12 to Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Iowa Department of Education approved the waiver request.

MORAVIA

Moravia schools are moving second graders to virtual learning until Nov. 27.

NEWTON

The Newton Community School District moved to temporarily to virtual learning on Nov. 6. The district said all school-sponsored athletics and activities are suspended.

URBANDALE

Urbandale 6th through 12th graders will not have class Nov. 16. Pre-school and elementary school students will continue their hybrid schedules.

The school board held an emergency meting on Nov. 15, to announce its plan to ask the Iowa Department of Education to allow students to learn online until Dec. 3.

WAUKEE

The Waukee school board held a special meeting Nov. 18 to discuss the district’s plan to move all students 100% online. The district said it will recommend moving students online starting Nov. 20.

Students will have class assignments, but there would be no teaching instruction that day. The district will also submit a waiver to keep all students online from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11. The school board said it’s trying to bring some certainty to families and staff in an uncertain situation.

The district plans to return to in-person learning on Dec. 14 through Dec. 22. Winter break begins Dec. 23.

WEST DES MOINES

The West Des Moines Community School District announced Tuesday that it will move Western Hills to online learning on Thursday due to 33% absenteeism among students and staff.

On Monday, the West Des Moines school board voted to apply for a waiver with the state to move learning online.

The entire district would then move to virtual learning beginning Nov. 16 and continuing through at least Dec. 2.

