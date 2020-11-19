Milwaukee Art Museum closes to public until 2021 due to COVID-19 spike

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community has forced the Milwaukee Art Museum to close to the public beginning Nov. 19, until at least Jan. 2, 2021.

According to a news release, the museum recently received clarity on the restrictions outlined in the Milwaukee Public Health Order 4.2 and is joining Milwaukee museums in putting the safety of visitors and staff first. In the interim, staff will continue working from home, ensuring that the Museum remains a vital resource for the community both online today and when we reopen our doors in the future. Updates can always be found on the Museum’s website.

Visitors who have already reserved Museum admission tickets will be refunded to the card on which the purchase was made. During the closure, all virtual programming on mam.org will continue as planned, and visitors are encouraged to participate in the Museum’s online content, including virtual tours of gallery spaces, art projects for kids and families and interviews with artists.

Since reopening in July, the Museum has successfully practiced safety protocols, including robust cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations, signs encouraging social distancing, a face-covering requirement and a dedicated pathway through the first-floor galleries.

