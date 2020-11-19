No indication of supply disruptions to Tennessee grocery stores

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — As COVID-19 cases surge across the country and here in Tennessee, grocery stores in our state say there is no indication of incoming supply shortages or disruptions.

President of the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association Rob Ikard says stores are in a better position today than they’ve been in several months.

Because of the pandemic, certain grocery items have become hot commodities. In the spring, many of you might remember seeing empty shelves for products like hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and sprays, toilet paper and paper towels.

Experts say those shortages were because of the unknown factors at the time that caused people to panic buy. But now people are a little more familiar with what’s happening, so there is no reason to stockpile.

With COVID-19 cases going up, and even on the heels on the holidays, grocery stores say they are seeing some additional business with people buying those hot commodities.

But stores say they have confidence in the supply chain and don’t see a supply chain problem.

Ikard says shelves staying full depends on you, the buyer.

“Only buy what you need for the next week or two,” Ikard said. “If everybody maintains that practice of their normal shopping patterns there will be no issues whatsoever.”

Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads says the popular items will remain stocked.

“We are going to continue to put those products on the shelves,” she said. “There may be a time you go and we’re out of it — it will it restocked when that next truck arrives.”

Eads said Kroger isn’t enforcing or going back to putting limitations on how much of the high-demand goods shoppers can buy, at least for now.

Grocery store officials say they and manufacturers have learned a lot through the pandemic.

“We’re all working together to just make sure we have as refined a system as possible so that we can get those products on the shelves quickly,” Eads said. “A lot of manufacturers had to pivot early on and they’re still pivoting.”

Ikard says suppliers have changed their focus.

“After severe disruptions earlier this year, the supply chain has snapped into action by very nimbly shifting to focus on the products that are most demand,” he said.

They say the supply chain, from manufacturer to store shelves is a process, but everyone is working fast to stay on top of the key items most people are looking for.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.