Public access restricted at city and county buildings

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IN (WBND) — St. Joseph County and the city of South Bend offices are restricting access to the public following the recent health department order.

Although city and county building access will be restricted, all services will remain available.

The closures begin November 23 and run through December 31.

MEETINGS

As of November 23, all county meetings will be conducted virtually. Access to the meetings will be provided on meeting agendas, which can be found at this link.

The South Bend Common Council will continue to hold meetings virtually. Residents can access the agenda and links to join the meetings here.

IMMUNIZATIONS

The County-City Building will remain open for people needing to access the Health Department’s Immunization Clinic.

The Mishawaka Annex remains open for immunizations.

ALL OTHER CITY/COUNTY SERVICES

For all other county services, contact the department directly to either schedule an appointment, conduct business by phone or online. Click here to visit the county website

For city of South Bend business, you can visit this link for more information, dial 3-1-1 or call 574-233-0311

JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER/JAIL/PROBATION

The Juvenile Justice Center will be closing to the public at noon daily. Those with business before the Probate Court, or under the supervision of their probation department should contact them directly to determine reporting requirements and case status.

The St. Joseph County Jail and Police Records Division are also closed to the public and will not be conducting fingerprinting. Information about requesting background checks by mail and instructions for Handgun Licenses can be found here.

Anyone under the supervision of the Adult Probation Department is directed to call their Probation Officer to determine reporting requirements.

PENN TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE’S OFFICE

The Penn Township Trustee’s office is closed to the public.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY PARKS

St. Joseph County Parks remain open to the public, and outdoor activities where physical distancing can be maintained is encouraged, however their offices are closed to the public.

