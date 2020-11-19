‘That little girl was me’: Sacramento man behind viral image of VP-elect Harris walking alongside shadow of Ruby Bridges

National-World

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR) — An image of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris walking alongside the shadow of civil rights icon Ruby Bridges has gone viral since the election.

Sacramento’s Gordon Jones is the brains behind the illustration, “That Litle Girl Was Me.” He worked alongside Bay Area artist Bria Goeller to complete his vision.

“We wanted to add a little swag because it is a different time. And we wanted to educate people,” Jones said.

Jones posted it to his website Good Trubble, a political satirical design company, weeks before the election.

“I always want to bridge the gap between us and them,” Jones said. “That they can somehow dig deep and find something that can touch people’s consciousness.”

Bridges was just 6 years old when she integrated an all-white school in New Orleans in 1960. Next to her, the image shows Senator Harris, clad in a dark suit and heels, with her eyes on the horizon.

Jones hopes to remind people that Harris did not get to the White House alone.

“I was thinking of something that would empower people, instead of sadden people, you know? With women especially,” Jones said.

He says feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and he’s even heard from Ruby Bridges and the vice president-elect’s team, who passed along the same sentiments.

“We know she likes it. And also Ruby Bridges and the Norman Rockwell Museum, they’ve had some really positive comments about what we’re doing,” Jones said.

The thought-provoking image documents how our country’s past has carved a path all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue.

