With the COVID-19 ‘freeze’ in effect, what does that mean for ski season?

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — With the two-week freeze on for businesses in Clackamas County, what does that mean for a ski season?

With the new restrictions altering Oregonians’ lives in all sorts of ways, including closed restaurants and halted holiday plans, a trip to the mountains might sound like a nice way to get away from it all. Timberline says the freeze does not include ski areas. That means the resort is clear to start the lifts on Nov. 25.

However, they are asking people to change hotel plans if possible, and no one who is not a guest will be allowed in the lodge.

Restaurants will be to-go only and social distancing protocols will be in place.

“We’re very excited,” John Burton with Timberline Lodge said. “We’re committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our guests… we opened in May and skied on Palmer, so we have a great base we’re starting these operations from.”

The capacity will be managed through an online reservation system.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.