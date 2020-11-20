2 people injured in 3-alarm apartment fire in San Francisco

National-World

Two people were injured following a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in San Francisco’s Financial District early Friday morning.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the fire started just after 1 a.m. local time and quickly spread.

Baxter said several rescues and evacuations took place as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire has been contained, Baxter said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.