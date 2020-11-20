Gov. Lamont puts all local club, team sports on hold until mid-January

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that nearly all sports will be paused beginning on Monday.

The ripple effect is being felt from the high schools down to the youth and recreational leagues.

Lamont has no problems with the sports alone, but says the locker rooms or the travel may be the source of the infections and that’s why the state is shutting it down.

He said most of the outbreaks in local schools is coming from sports teams.

As of Thursday, there were 17 school closures due to sport team contacts. There were also 29 outbreaks attributed to sports teams.

There have been 235 teachers that have had to quarantine due to sports team member.

“We have to err on the side of public health and this is the best way we can keep your schools open a little longer,” Lamont said.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference postponed all interscholastic winter sports to January 19.

Lamont announced that all club and other team sports must pause all activities until January 19 beginning Monday, November 23.

“It’s the right move, but I’m a little thrown off by it because it’s fun going to hockey every night,” said Tommy Pingel.

This does not apply to college or professional sports. Lamont said this is because college and universities can operate within a bubble.

Lamont says he is committed to keeping businesses and schools open and he’s doing his best to avoid another full lockdown.

