People raise money to help police officer hospitalized with COVID-19

Bay City, MI (WNEM) — Anthony Jobes is a community man. He’s an EMT, firefighter, and member of the Caro Police.

Now, he’s one of millions with COVID-19.

“He’s very dedicated, compassionate, friendly, you probably couldn’t get a better guy,” said Linda Shisler from Central Michigan Ambulance Service.

Just under two weeks ago, Anthony started showing symptoms and then was struggling to breathe.

He was taken to a local hospital, quickly transferred to St. Mary’s in Saginaw, and put on a ventilator.

A few days ago, he was moved to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

“It’s been hard,” said Alex Jobes, Anthony’s twin brother. “I know he’s in good hands where he was at, so that was pretty comforting. But not being able to talk to him and there was just a lot of unknowns I guess so it was pretty nerve-wracking.”

Earlier Thursday, he was taken off the ventilator and was able to FaceTime with his family for a little.

His community knows soon, there’ll be bills to pay.

That’s why Central Huron Ambulance started “Angels for Anthony.”

“Anthony is a huge part of Huron County,” Linda said. “He’s given a lot of his own time to the community, it’s just something for us to give back to him.”

The angels are pins that the service is selling for five dollars each with all proceeds going to the Jobes.

They ordered enough for 200. They’ve gotten requests for close to 500.

“It means that people are out there caring for him,” Alex said. “It just means that he had a lot of impact on the community. You know, he’s been through a lot so far. And again, he does do a lot for Huron County and Tuscola County too, so it’s nice to hear that.

The Jobes family is also planning on selling shirts to help offset more costs.

But right now, they just want Anthony to get better.

If you’d like a pin email Linda here.

