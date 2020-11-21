UT students may be required to get a COVID vaccine when approved

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

TN (WSMV ) — University of Tennessee students may be required to get a coronavirus vaccine once it’s been approved.

The UT System Board of Trustees passed a permanent student immunization rule yesterday.

The rule would allow each school in the system to require flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Exemptions are allowed for things like medical and religious reasons, in addition for students enrolled in online class only.

Flu shots were required this year for the first time under an emergency authorization.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.