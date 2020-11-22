Pandemic changing the ways funeral homes operate

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MI (WNEM ) —

As the pandemic continues on, funeral homes locally here say they’ve been busier than usual as they continue to attend to the needs of families, mourning the loss of their loved ones.

“When you think of a ceremony, a funeral, a service, a memorial you think of folks sitting down rows of chairs gathered together closely,” said Spencer Skorupski, president of Skorupski Family Funeral Homes in Saginaw and Bay counties.

But due to COVID, that’s simply no longer possible.

He says they’ve had to make some major changes.

Such as having the funeral ceremony first, but open only to immediate family.

And then have limited visitings afterwards in order to keep people socially distanced.

“Immediately upon entering we do have signs, indicating that a mask is required to enter, and we have certainly increased the sanitation of the facilities along with the care and attention of making sure that folks are six feet apart,” Skorupski said.

However, he says for those who still wish to witness the funeral, they’re using today’s technology to help outside members safely partake in the ceremony.

“We have also, facilitated many livestream ceremonies over the past several months, so that folks can watch either from the parking lot, they can watch from the comfort of their home or their computer,” he said. “And certainly being flexible so that we can still assist and serve families in the best way possible, while making sure everyone remains safe.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.