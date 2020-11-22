Seven homes damaged by flames in Schuylkill County, PA

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MAHANOY CITY, PA (WNEP ) — At least five families were forced from their homes after a rowhome fire in part of Schuylkill County.

Fire officials say flames broke out along the 200 block of East Pine Street in Mahanoy City around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Seven homes in total were damaged by smoke and water.

Fire crews had to shut down Pine, Market, and Centre Streets to fight the flames.

Officials say the cause of the blaze is still under investigation in Schuylkill County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.