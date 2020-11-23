Atlanta airport preps as millions travel for holiday

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Airports are prepared as millions of people are getting ready to travel for the holidays amidst the pandemic.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport enhanced safety measures to include hand sanitizer stations, social distance reminders and guidelines, plus new TSA requirements.

Monday morning, airport officials also revealed the new South Security Checkpoint, which will expand the airport’s capacity from four lanes at the site to nine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.