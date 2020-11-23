Bus driver honored for helping save life of 4-month-old child

News

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. (WCBS) — A Westchester bus driver was the right man in the right place at the right time.

Elected officials honored Bee-Line Bus driver Anthony McPhail on Friday for saving a baby earlier this year.

McPhail was walking out of a Yonkers deli after a coffee break when he heard a woman scream her 4-month-old son was not breathing.

McPhail cleared the child’s airway, performed CPR and saved the boy’s life.

“I’m not a hero. I just did it for the baby and the baby’s mother. If I could do it, I’d do it again and again. I’d like to thank the county and everybody else, but I’m not a hero. I just did it for the baby and the baby’s mother,” McPhail said.

He says he thought about his own grandchildren as he helped the child.

McPhail urges everyone to learn CPR.