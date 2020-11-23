Man arrested after assaulting officer in the Poconos

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

TOBYHANNA, Pa. (WNEP) — A man is behind bars in Monroe County after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

State Police say they tried to pull over the 37-year-old from Ohio on Interstate 80 west near Tobyhanna when the man drove off, taking the officer along with him in his vehicle.

The officer eventually was able to get control of the steering wheel and pulled the car over into the woods.

“We did have a Trooper sustain a minor injury, he was transported from the scene to Pocono Medical Center, but he was treated and released for that injury,” explained Trooper Peters.

The suspect is locked up on aggravated assault on an officer and related offenses

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.