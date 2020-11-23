Man found fatally shot at large party

National-World

Flint, MI (WNEM) — A 25-year-old man is dead, shot dead at a large party.

Flint Police were called to the 2000 block of McPhail Street in Flint on Nov. 22 at around 3:08 a.m.

Police say when they arrived, they found the victim with the gunshot wound, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Detective Terry Lewis at 810-237-6917, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

