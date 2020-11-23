Sheriff: 2 DUII drivers crash into home, cause fire while street racing

National-World

FOX 12 STAFF (KPTV) — Crews rushed to a house fire early Monday morning after a street race ended with a crash in a residential neighborhood.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a Beaverton police officer saw two vehicles speeding near Southwest 167th Avenue and Southwest Division Street but couldn’t catch up to them.

A few minutes later, at about 1:12 a.m., 911 dispatch received a call about a crash involving two vehicles in the 5300 block of SW 167th.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed that the two vehicles, a silver 2009 Honda Accord and a black 2010 Lexus 250, were traveling west on SW Division toward SW 167th when the Lexus crashed into the front of a home. The Honda then crashed into the garage, hitting an SUV that was parked inside.

The impact is believed to have started a fire, which quickly spread to the home.

The homeowner and her daughter were home at the time, but not injured.

The homeowner told FOX 12 that one of their cats died, while another is missing. Their dog was taken to a veterinarian for unknown injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as a 21-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said she has been issued criminal citations for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of reckless endangering.

A passenger in the Honda, a 23-year-old woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 23-year-old Andrez Velasquez, of Beaverton, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of reckless endangering.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

