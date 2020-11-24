Man caught twice selling fentanyl while out on bail for earlier drug-dealing offense, prosecutors say

National-World

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A Lancaster County man charged over the summer with felony drug-dealing was caught twice – while on bail – with fentanyl for sale, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Investigators looking into Justin Michael Jenkins’ suspected drug-dealing activity also discovered child pornography on his phone, leading to additional charges against him, prosecutors say.

In all, Jenkins is facing four separate criminal dockets: three for felony drug-dealing offenses, and the other with seven felony counts regarding the suspected child pornography, the DA’s Office said.

According to investigators, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force conducted surveillance and searches in recent weeks which resulted in charges.

Jenkins, 31, is at Lancaster County Prison on a combined $265,000 bail.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police filed charges in July when Jenkins was found with two bundles of heroin and nearly $2,400 cash, prosecutors allege. Jenkins also had a stolen motorcycle when police encountered him at a Penn Township home, according to prosecutors.

Jenkins posted bail on Aug. 4.

The Drug Task Force later filed charges regarding these incidents:

On Oct. 16, Jenkins sold fentanyl in a shopping center on Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township, while under police surveillance.

On Oct. 19, Drug Task Force detectives searched Jenkins’ vehicle and his hotel room and found 170 bags of fentanyl (stamped “GODZILLA”), about two ounces of marijuana, Suboxone packets, paraphernalia, and $965 cash.

Following the Oct. 19 arrest, police examined Jenkins’ cellphone and found child pornography. Jenkins is charged with video-recording a juvenile female who was in the vehicle with him during the Oct. 19 arrest.

A preliminary hearing on the child pornography docket is scheduled for Dec. 23, according to the DA.

