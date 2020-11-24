Medical leader calling for statewide mask mandate in MS

National-World

JACKSON, MS (WAPT) — State medical leaders say now is the time for Gov. Tate Reeves to bring back the statewide mask mandate.

There are currently mask requirements in 22 Mississippi counties, but doctors are seeing a widespread increase in cases beyond the counties with restrictions.

University of Mississippi Medical Center vice Chancellor Dr. LouAnne Woodward says we are at a point in the pandemic that Reeves needs to step up his messaging.

“I think that sends a big signal for that position to say, we are at a critical point, people. We need to have a statewide mask mandate,” said Woodward.

While Reeves has said many times he believes Mississippians will “Do the right thing” and wear masks, other governors are not only mandating masks in and outdoors, they are empowering law enforcement across jurisdictions to strictly enforce the rules.

Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland will not tolerate those who don’t comply.

“It is sort of like saying I have a constitutional right to drive drunk. I have a constitutional right not wear a seat belt, or to yell fire in a crowded movie theater, or to not follow the speed limit. We are talking about a quarter of a million people dying” said Hogan.

Reeves is expected to hold a COVID-19 Press conference on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. after speaking to federal officials Monday about a distribution strategy for a COVID-19 vaccine.

