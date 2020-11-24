Woman arrested in connection with disappearance of New Canaan mother due back in court

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) — A woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.

Michelle Troconis was charged with evidence tampering and conspiracy to commit murder in the weeks after Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing.

A woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.

Michelle Troconis was charged with evidence tampering and conspiracy to commit murder in the weeks after Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing.

Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing in May 2019. She disappeared after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.