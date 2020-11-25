Lawrence hotel will serve as shelter for people needing to quarantine because of COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV/KSMO) — Douglas County and its Unified Command partners are opening a new hotel-based shelter for people in need of isolation or quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test or possible exposure.

Led by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and local community referral partners, they will open Wednesday at Baymont Inn and Suites.

This resource is available for houseless people and those who cannot isolate or quarantine safely in their home.

The shelter is also available for individuals working as first responders or in other high-risk professions who want to avoid potential exposure among family members

The shelter, which is provided at no cost to participants, will include three meals a day and laundry services.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.