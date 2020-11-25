Man on probation for selling meth arrested again

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Davenport, IA (QUAD CITY-TIMES) — A Davenport man on probation for selling methamphetamine has been arrested for peddling meth and possessing a firearm.

Donnie Wayne Robinson Jr., 34, of 1915 W. 7th St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Robinson also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Nate Thomas, on Monday at 2:17 p.m., officers were in the area of the 1900 block of West 7th Street conducting surveillance when they spotted Robinson get into and drive a 1992 BMW sedan with a temporary registration sticker. Robinson is barred from driving until Dec. 9, 2023.

Officers followed Robinson as he drove away from the area and to the AutoZone on West Locust Street where detectives made contact with him.

Officers found Robinson was wearing two holsters, one inside his waistband and the other outside his waistband.

Detectives got a search warrant for the BMW where they found a Union Safe Company safe that contained 43.6 grams of methamphetamine in two separate bags, 73 Alprazolam pills, a digital scale and packaging materials.

A Taurus G2C 9mm pistol loaded with one round in the chamber was located in the glove compartment.

Robinson had in his possession the keys to the car and to the safe. Detectives saw Robinson with the safe when they were conducting surveillance in the 1900 block of West 7th Street.

During a post-Miranda interview Robinson admitted that the gun and drugs were his and that he actively was selling drugs.

Robinson was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000 for the new drug and weapons charges, and a $10,000 cash-only bond for violating his probation.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges during a hearing Dec. 10 in Scott County District Court.

Among Robinson’s felony convictions is his plea of guilty to a lesser charge of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine of less than 5 grams on Feb. 12. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but on July 27 was allowed to go on probation and enter the Salvation Army Recovery Program.

In September of 2014, he pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree attempted burglary and was sentenced to three years on probation. He violated his probation in October of that year and in May of 2015 was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.