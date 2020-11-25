Rescue ministry, church team up to distribute Thanksgiving boxes to those in need

National-World

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina Rescue Ministries teamed up with Elevation Church in Asheville to feed people in need this Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, the groups distributed 150 boxes full of non-perishables like corn, green beans. mashed potatoes and stuffing mix.

The boxes also include a $15 grocery store gift card for a Thanksgiving turkey.

“Anytime it’s important that we can give back, especially helping those people that are in need, but this year we found out the needs are deeper across the board no matter what that looks like,” said Timothy Ward, a volunteer outreach coordinator with Elevation Church. “So we’re happy to partner in and do what we can.”

Leaders with Elevation Church say it’s important to volunteer or donate if you can since so many people have been impacted by the pandemic.

