COVID-19 affects more than family gatherings as businesses break traditions for safer Thanksgiving holiday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — This year COVID-19 has forced many families to cancel the big family get-togethers in order to keep everyone safe. The virus has also forced families to end other Thanksgiving Day traditions.

For many families going out to Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition, but this year because of the pandemic, many families had to change plans.

Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek is picking up dinner for her mother who lives in Harlan, Iowa.

“This is her favorite restaurant and so she can’t come out because it’s just not safe with coronavirus, so I’m getting her her favorite meal. Her husband died a few years go so this is sentimental because they always came here for a Thanksgiving meal,” said Cindy.

Cindy’s family won’t be sitting in the Cascio Steak House dining room this Thanksgiving. The virus has forced them to break a family tradition.

“It’s very sad we have my husband’s parents luckily are still with us and we have three kids’ middle school-aged kids, and it’s just sad that we can’t spend more time together,” said Cindy.

Restraint owner Alfie Cascio will open the dining room on Thanksgiving Day, he expects a smaller crowd this year, he also expects to miss some of his regulars he’s grown close to.

“He became a friend every year and one year he invited me to the football game and we were on like the three-yard line and I became his good friend you know and comes every Thanksgiving wouldn’t miss it,” said Alfie.

Even though the restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving, a lot of regulars won’t be here in the dining room, they’ll be at home instead of playing it safe, and breaking tradition.

