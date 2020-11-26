Mom thankful for daughter’s precious gift

National-World

DALLAS, Pa. (WNEP) — This time last year, Jillian Libenson of Dallas got some concerning news about her mother, Iris.

“I found out last Thanksgiving that my mom was going to need a kidney,” explained Jillian. “it wasn’t even something I considered not to do immediately. As soon as I found out, I went and went through the testing, the blood testing, to see if we would be a match.”

“She kind of takes me close to her, and she said, ‘No mom of mine is going on dialysis. I want to give you my kidney.’ And I was, I was absolutely floored,” said Iris when she explained to Newswatch 16 her daughter’s decision to donate a kidney.

“I never would have asked her.”

The surgery was delayed because of the pandemic and took place in October. Both women are doing well, but COVID-19 has done more than delay the donation for this mother and daughter.

“I saw Jill the day she left the hospital, and, you know, we both had masks on,” said Iris. “Do you know we haven’t hugged? We haven’t hugged! Seems incredible to me! I don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to, I’m hoping after three months. Isn’t that a long time to wait?”

Even though Iris isn’t sure when she will be able to properly thank her daughter for the sacrifice with a mother-daughter hug, they both agree they have something very special to be thankful for.

“I was just really thankful I could do this to my mom, and I’m very thankful that the surgery went well,” said Jillian. “My mom’s always been, you know, my biggest champion, and any challenges that I’ve ever gone through, she’s always been there for me so, you know, after 33 years, this was literally the least I could do.”

