Families get creative to celebrate Thanksgiving safely

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Any other year, Thanksgiving is a time to gather with friends and family over a good meal and share what you’re thankful for. This year, because we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, families had to get creative to celebrate safely.

“We gotta get rid of this. I don’t want it just as much as I don’t want to be responsible for someone else getting it. So, I mean, we’re trying to create some sort of sense of normalcy to see our friends and family but at the same time doing what we can to kick this thing,” Ryan Luscombe of Portland said.

Whether your plans were sitting on your porch or saying “Happy Thanksgiving” from your car, celebrating the holiday looked different this year.

“We’re hanging out on our porch here we’re ordering food in because we didn’t want to go through the trouble of it, we went and spent time on the beach by the river this morning, just trying to be easy and distant,” Luscombe said.

It’s definitely been a unique experience for Terri Strauss of Beaverton. She has three daughters in college and had to get them all home safely in time for the holidays.

“Just an easy drive by myself. On the way home I stopped at Zoom care, got a test, and hid in the basement for a few days,” Strauss’ daughter, Delanie said, laughing.

Each of her daughters got tested and quarantined in their basement when they got home, but – to be safe, they’re still taking precautions.

What we decided to do was wear masks in common areas for like a week,” Strauss said.

She also sat one of her other daughters far away from their main dining table because she hasn’t gotten her COVID-19 test results back yet.

“Cara who has been at school in Wisconsin just got home Sunday night. Her test results haven’t returned, and she’ll be sitting here for Thanksgiving,” Delanie explained, showing the card table her sister Cara sat at on Thanksgiving.

Even though the holidays this year aren’t what we’re used to, Strauss said there’s still a lot to be grateful for.

“We’re grateful as Melanie said we’re healthy and that we have wonderful friends and families in our lives even though we have to see them from the curb,” Strauss said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.