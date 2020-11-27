Family celebrates with traditional Thanksgiving gathering

National-World

Great Falls, MT (KRTV) — In Angelica Kinder’s house in Great Falls, spending time with family, not worrying about coronavirus, is what’s most important on Thanksgiving.

“Some family you don’t see year-round. Sometimes, you only see them once a year and it’s usually during the holidays,” said Kinder.

Kinder planned to gather together with family members, some from out of town, to share a meal.

She said celebrating virtually was not an option. “None of my extended family have a way of doing virtual,” Kinder explained.

Even if they did, she’d still get everyone together, despite recommendations from the CDC and health officials.

“It’s like they want to run our lives. It’s like they think they’re the boss, like we work for them, when we don’t,” said Kinder.

Kinder’s mother, Brenda Richard, was not worried about the family getting sick as a result of gathering together. “It’s not like it’s 15 or 20 people, even though I made enough food for about 20 people,” Richard said, laughing.

Regardless, getting together with her daughter was very important. “This is the first Thanksgiving my daughter’s ever spent with me,” said Richard.

“My parents divorced when I was younger,” Kinder said.

A global pandemic keeping so many people apart, but also in some cases bringing people together.

