Millions could soon face food insecurity due to pandemic, Feeding America says

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — According to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization, millions of Americans could soon face food insecurity.

“The lines are very long,” said Western Carolina Ministries’ Gabrielle Holloman.

In recent months, she said more unfamiliar faces continue to show up for food assistance.

“It’s just sad to see all these people out here homeless like this,” Holloman said.

New numbers Wednesday, Nov. 25, from the Labor Department show the pandemic is continuing to create hardships for families.

The report said 778,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week.

At least 54 million could soon face food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

“About 40% of the people who, right now, buy now are turning to food banks for health around the country are people who never relied upon the charitable system,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America CEO.

“COVID is nothing to play with. It’s been very hard these last few of months,” Holloman said.

Holloman and her son recently moved out of the shelter after an 11-month stay.

“It’s been a blessing,” Holloman said.

While she now has her own place to live, she continues to pick up food boxes every Tuesday for her and her son, to save money.

“I’m just grateful that there is a place here in Asheville that we can get food,” Holloman said.

For information on how to can donate to Western Carolina Ministries visit westerncarolinarescue.org

