No long lines on Thanksgiving as Black Friday Eve due to COVID-19

Mobile, AL (WALA) — Traditionally, as Thanksgiving winds down, Black Friday picks up, but this year the tradition of waiting in line for hours on end the night before is pretty much history!

The trail to big box store galore was pretty much a ghost town on Airport Boulevard the night of Thanksgiving.

Energy typically brought by black Friday– flatlined because of the pandemic.

“Normally that’s the routine. She’s with the… I’m with the kids and she goes and does her thing until whatever times in the morning and night,” said Jason Digman.

Popular stores like Walmart and Best Buy, known to open their doors as early as Thanksgiving, are on a long list of places keeping them shut until Friday.

Shopping for doorbuster deals was virtually not an option on the eve of Black Friday.

Traditionally people would already start lining up, waiting for hours, looking to score a steal but this year big box store lots sat empty.

People who have tried their luck online have been left frustrated.

“Trying to get items and you can’t do it cause so many people is surging the site,” said Digman.

Julius Rogers was first in line at Best Buy on Thanksgiving night in Mobile, he and his friend brought chairs–prepared to sit out until the store opened at 5:00 a.m.

“We thought it was gonna be like a lot of people here but we the only one here….we really don’t want to wait this long, but we have to. The PS5 selling out fast,” he said.

The CDC did not call out Black Friday by name– but health experts are telling people to avoid shopping in crowded stores before, on and the day after Thanksgiving– labeling it a “high risk activity.”

“With everything that’s going on as far as the COVID and what not, you know, we like to stay in our little circle, just me and my family and yeah we’ll definitely like online better than going out to the stores,” said Demonte Rox.

While people are not taking the CDC’s warning lightly, some aren’t letting it stop them.

“Get some shopping going, it’s christmas coming up! I know everybody likes to shop, right? So, as long as you’re staying safe while doing it. I don’t see a big deal,” said Ambria Terrell who plans to go out shopping on Friday.

If you plan to head out on Black Friday be prepared to possibly wait in line since some stores will be limiting their capacity.

