Police: Officer shoots man who was armed with bat at family Thanksgiving gathering

Vancouver, WA (KPTV) — A Vancouver police officer shot a man who the department said refused to comply with demands to drop a baseball bat after officers responded to a disturbance at a home Thanksgiving evening.

Just after 7 p.m., officers with the Vancouver Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at a home in the 2300 block of Southeast 177th Avenue.

According to police, a family member at the home texted 911 to report that their 23-year-old relative was “out of control” and they feared for their safety.

At the time of the incident, several members of the family, including an elderly woman, were inside the home.

When officers arrived at the scene, the reported relative was outside the house.

Police said the man then went inside and was seen moving to various areas in the home. At one point, officers saw the man grab a bat.

VPD said the Mobile Crisis Team responded and was “unable to de-escalate the individual.”

Police deployed a less lethal 40 mm device, which was “ineffective” on the man. He refused multiple commands to drop the bat, according to VPD.

He then advanced toward officers outside the home from the opened garage door “in an apparent attempt to assault them,” police said.

It was then an officer fired his gun, shooting the man.

The man was transported to a hospital. VPD did not describe the extent of his injuries and his current condition is not known.

Neither the man nor the officer involved in the shooting were identified by police.

The officer was placed on critical incident leave in accordance with standard department protocol.

The SW Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, is conducting the shooting investigation.

