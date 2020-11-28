Police searching for armed robbery suspect

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (PRESS RELEASE) - Last night at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 333 Wooddruff, near Winco to investigate reports of a disturbance and an armed robbery.



According to witnesses, two people in a dark red/maroon Dodge Durango were involved in a disturbance with a second vehicle and its driver in the Winco parking lot.

A witness reported seeing two males exit the Durango and approach the second vehicle where one male brandished a knife and demanded the driver's cellphone. The victim in this instance confirmed that he had been robbed but reported that he did not know the suspects.



A witness reported seeing the vehicle drive toward the parking lot exit on 1st street near Family Dollar where the vehicle briefly stopped, before driving Westbound on 1st Street.



Two Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints' Missionaries reported that they were walking on the sidewalk on 1st Street when the suspect vehicle stopped near them at the exit of the parking lot. A male exited the passenger side of the vehicle and approached the two missionaries, where he reportedly brandished a knife and demanded the backpack one of the victims was carrying.

The victims reported that the suspect stated that he believed there were drugs in the backpack. The victim gave the suspect the bag. The suspect got back in the vehicle and the vehicle fled west on 1st Street.



The suspect vehicle is described as a older model dark red/maroon Dodge Durango with a luggage rack and storage container on the roof. Witnesses describe the suspect who brandished the knife as either a tan caucasian or light Hispanic male with a dark colored goatee, late 20s or early 30s in age, and was wearing dark clothing and a black hoody with the hood up. Witnesses stated the driver was male but could not give a further description.



Also shortly before this incident was reported, two males matching this description were involved in a disturbance at Dilliards where they attempted to steal clothing before fleeing in a matching SUV.



Anyone with information that could lead to identifying these subjects is asked to please call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208)529-1200. Information may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters who provide information to Crime Stoppers that results in a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.



Anyone who lives or owns a business in the area of 1st street near where the suspect vehicle fled and who has security cameras is asked to please check them for a matching SUV between 8:40 and 9:30 p.m. Anyone with footage of the suspect vehicle is also asked to please contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch to assist Officers in tracking the suspect vehicle.