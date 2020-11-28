Store owner and customer go head-to-head in a fiery dispute

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — On Thanksgiving Day, Thomas Young says he went to get a pack of cigarettes from Cascade Package Liquor store when things took a turn.

“Upon going in the store the owner and his wife were being irate and very disrespectful,” Young sad. He added, “they started yelling, saying get out of the store, they’re going to call the police.”

Young told CBS46’s Barmel Lyons he believes it’s a case of business owners taking advantage of the community. Calvin Town, a customer who was there during the dispute, believes Young was in the wrong.

“He just start cussing and calling them out their name, out their race, and threatening them,” Young said.

Henry the owner of Cascade Package Liquor store telling says that it all boils down to Young wanting to do a two credit card transaction, but because of store policy it wasn’t possible.

“He said he wanted to do two transactions and I said you cannot do two transactions on a $3.99 beer because of the credit card fees,” Henry explained.

Henry believes the situation is not about race or the community, but instead a personal attack on character.

“Black, white, Chinese, Indian I’m in America right, everybody’s equal, we are all human beings,” added Henry.

“I see a person as a whole and you know you have to give respect in order to receive respect,” Young said.

Customers are also vouching for the store owner.

“He’s a fast talker, so you have to understand where he’s from you know… he’s just a nice guy, I don’t understand that. I don’t believe it,” said customer of four years Ouida Collins.

“99% of the people are happy in my liquor store, okay, the one apple out of the thing is bad and that’s him right there,” Henry said.

