Woman rescued, man missing after inflatable boat capsizes

Netarts, OR (KPTV) — Crews are searching for a missing man after an inflatable boat capsized in Netarts Bay.

The Netarts Oceanside Fire District, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard were all involved in the search operation that began around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters said the boat was capsized by a wave in the mouth of Netarts Bay. A witness saw it happen and called 911.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that a woman was hoisted to safety by a USCG aircrew, but a man remained missing.

Crews planned to continue searching for the man throughout the night.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but there was no update on her condition.

