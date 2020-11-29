Man shot, killed by police during domestic disturbance call

National-World

Clackamas County, OR (KPTV) — Seven law enforcement officials were placed on administrative leave after a domestic disturbance call turned into a deadly, officer involved-shooting on Friday night.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported domestic violence call at a home on Southeast Wilsonville Road near Southwest Edminson Road just outside Wilsonville just after 8:00 p.m.

A Tualatin police officer also responded to assist.

CCSO said a woman had reported that her husband was armed with a handgun, which he had fired before law enforcement arrived and threatened to kill her and himself.

When deputies and the officer arrived, they were confronted by the husband, who refused to listen to law enforcement or their attempts to de-escalate the situation, according to the sheriff’s office. During the ensuing interactions, police shot the man who died shortly after, while police were attempting lifesaving efforts.

The Inter-agency Major Crimes Team, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the County Medical Examiner, detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to investigate.

The four deputies, two CCSO sergeants and the police officer were all placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice following an officer-involved shooting.

The names of the husband, the involved law enforcement will not be released at this time.

