Salem Health addresses controversial TikTok posted by nurse

Salem, OR (KPTV) — A Salem Health nurse is on administrative leave after she posted a controversial video on TikTok that makes light of CDC recommended precautions to take during the pandemic.

The nurse’s profile is now gone from the social media platform, but not before other users could share her TikTok across several sites. The hospital said the nurse is under investigation.

In the video, the nurse is seen wearing scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck in what appears to be a break room. The caption over the video reads: “When my coworkers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I am out and let my kids have playdates.” She lip-synched to audio from the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” seemingly comparing herself to the character.

Several people have shared the TikTok on the platform and have taken to Twitter criticizing the nurse too.

Now, hundreds of people are flooding the comments on Salem Health’s Facebook post addressing the TikTok, including family members of patients who are at the hospital receiving cancer treatment.

“Yesterday, a nurse employed with Salem Health posted a video on social media, which displayed a cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work. This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

We also want to assure you that this one careless statement does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here.

Salem Health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19. This includes requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow guidance from the CDC and others about mask-wearing and social distancing. The COVID pandemic is serious and requires a serious response. And at Salem Health, we are very serious about our approach to COVID.”

Fox 12 went to the nurse’s home to ask for an interview, but she declined.

