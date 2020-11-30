Driver shot at by suspect for following stolen car, police say

National-World

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) — Someone tried to follow a stolen vehicle and ended up getting shot at, according to police in Manchester.

Police said the whole thing started around 1 a.m. Monday on Keeney Street near Interstate 384.

“Early [Monday] morning a member of the public attempted to follow a stolen motor vehicle,” Manchester police posted to Twitter. “The suspect driver shot at the vehicle following, with one round striking the vehicle.”

According to police, the witness followed the suspect throughout Manchester before finally dialing 911.

“As they began to follow it, the vehicle started operating erratically, blowing through stop signs [and] blowing red lights,” said LT. Ryan Shea, Manchester police.

Seconds after the call was placed, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

No one was hurt, but one of the bullets struck the witness’s car. Another smashed a hole in a window of the Westown Pharmacy on Hartford Road.

Police warned people not to attempt to follow any suspects and to immediately call 911 if they witness a crime.

“The best thing for them to do is gather information call 911 immediately and report that information to our dispatcher so that we can get our officers in the area to try to apprehend these suspects,” Shea said.

As of Monday, officers said they were still trying to identify the shooter.

The stolen car was described as a black 2007 Acura MDX with Connecticut registration 857-WZK.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

