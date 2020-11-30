Kauai ‘resort bubble’ prepares for new travel restrictions

National-World

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — On December 2nd, Kauai County is opting out of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program.

That means that anyone coming from either the mainland or another island will be required to do the mandatory 14-day quarantine regardless of COVID-19 test result.

That strict travel restriction leaves only ‘resort bubbles’ as alternatives for travelers.

The ‘resort bubble’ concept allows guests to stay within the confines of the resort for their entire day, and they cannot leave the property or else they can face arrest or fines.

One of the resort bubbles on Kauai is Kauai Timbers Resort. Manager Gary Moore says they’ve been doing the program since October and it’s been successful.

“We have 450 acres, pools, golfing, and restaurants,” he explains. Until now, most of the visitors doing the resort bubble are those who tested for COVID-19 at the wrong site or never got results back.

But now, starting Wednesday, the program will expand to any visitor coming to the resort. Moore says they’ve purchased more bracelet monitors for enforcement of the rules. “This is something we saw coming,” he says.

Moore says while has seen some cancellations and there is worry some may not find it worth it to make a trip from the mainland while guests can’t explore the rest of the island, and don’t have beach access.

Still, they’re hoping some will make the trip, especially during winter months when more mainland visitors choose to come from the U.S. continent. Their rates on the website start around 800 dollars per night with a 4 night minimum.

