Residents wait in line at COVID test site after Thanksgiving

REVERE, MA (WBZ) — The Stop the Spread coronavirus testing site at Revere High School parking lot remained busy for most of the day Sunday. “Just to be safe,” said John Kim of Revere as he waited for a test.

The Revere Board of Health is advising residents who gathered with people outside of their household on Thanksgiving to isolate, test, and monitor for symptoms in the 14 days following the holiday to reduce further spread of the virus.

Yasmin Landazerde came to the test site with her grandmother who is trying to fly back to El Salvador, but her trip keeps getting delayed. “It’s been kind of stressful. My grandma has been trying to fly out and just with the whole holiday stuff going on, it’s just finding places that are open and then long lines and everything. Some tests coming inconclusive, but it’s part of the process,” Landazerde said.

“It just crazy because it’s really out there. I lost my grandpa to [COVID],” she added.

Robert McKenzie just flew in from out of town is abiding by the safety guidelines. “I went out of town. I don’t think I didn’t anything that would get me trouble but I didn’t want to go back to work until I am [tested],” McKenzie said.

A lot of these residents had to wait in line for about an hour to be tested but did not complain.

“I live in the area and have not been tested in a while,” Jacqueline MacKay of Revere said.

In a span of about four hours city and health officials administered around 600 COVID-19 tests to individuals.

Revere will continue testing throughout the week from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

