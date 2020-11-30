Tuesday night NFL game in limbo as Baltimore Ravens await Covid-19 test results

National-World

The Baltimore Ravens could learn the fate of their Tuesday night game Monday following another round of Covid-19 testing.

The Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed twice because of multiple members of the Ravens organization testing positive for coronavirus. The teams were supposed to play Thanksgiving night, but the game was moved to Sunday and then again to Tuesday night.

A league source told CNN medical advisers may clear the Ravens to practice on Monday depending on the test results. Those results would also affect if the team travels to Pittsburgh Monday night or Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who cited an unnamed source, the Ravens were scheduled to hold their first full practice in over a week on Monday morning only for it to be canceled by the NFL.

The NFL neither confirmed nor denied the cancellation when asked by CNN. The Ravens have not replied to CNN’s request for comment.

There are over 20 Ravens players on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, according to the team’s website.

The NFL describes the Reserve/Covid-19 list as being for players who either test positive for Covid-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.